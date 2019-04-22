|
|
Alexandria ("Alex") C. MacGregor
Cincinnati - Alexandria ("Alex") C. MacGregor, age 55, passed away on April 17, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born on April 21, 1963 in Bellevue, Washington to Caroline Connor and Robert Rodriguez, she grew up in Oxnard, California. She moved to Cincinnati, Ohio in 1984 and raised a loving family in Union, Kentucky. Alex earned her bachelor's degree from Northern Kentucky University, her master's degree in health informatics from the University of Cincinnati and worked as a home care coordinator for TriHealth in Loveland, Ohio. Her family is immensely proud of her accomplishments which she worked diligently and tirelessly for, all while working full time as an incredible mother and partner. She is survived by her daughter, Brittany MacGregor Roethemeier (32, Dean), son Collin (29, Stephanie) and loving partner, Greg Loring. Alex loved the outdoors, walking along the Miami River and spending time watching the birds and animals in her backyard garden in Cleves, Ohio. A celebration of Alex's life will be held at the Norman Chapel at Spring Grove Cemetery on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at 1pm and the family will greet friends from 12pm to the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Go Red For Women Fund or the Mississippi Valley Conservancy.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 22, 2019