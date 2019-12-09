|
Alford R. Heringer
St. Petersburg, FL - Alford R. Heringer, 63, of St. Petersburg, FL. passed away on November 24, 2019 at his residence. During his career he worked at Newport Steel for 22 years, Vesuvius USA for 13 years, and Roger Black Drywall for 2 years. Al loved spending time with his family and friends, bowling & boating. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Kathleen Gindele Heringer; 2 sons, Christopher (Candis) Heringer & Michael (Heather) Heringer; granddaughters Grace, Lucy, Brooklynn & Ellie; sister, Toni Tyree; brother, Joseph Heringer; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Joseph Heringer; mother, Dorothy Heringer Ewing; brothers, Ronald & Gregory Heringer.
A Memorial will be held Saturday Dec. 14, 2019 at 9:30am - 11:00am at St. Philip's Church, Mass to follow at 11:00am.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Philip's Church (1404 Mary Ingles Hwy, Melbourne, Ky 41059) or the (4540 Cooper Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45242).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019