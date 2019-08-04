|
Alfred "Gene" Armstrong
Florence - Alfred Eugene "Gene" Armstrong, 87 years of age, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. Gene was born on August 30, 1931 in Independence, KY to the late Alfred and Margaret Armstrong. In 1951, Gene enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a Boiler Operator during the Korean War. He later retired from the Active Naval Reserve as a Chief Warrant Officer. Gene was instrumental in establishing the first Fire Department Drill Field and Training Facility. He instructed numerous fire classes and training drills for many new recruits and Volunteer Firefighters. After 26 years of service to the Covington Fire Department, Gene worked his way through the ranks retiring as the Assistant Fire Chief. He was a member of the Police and Fireman Pension Board, a Kentucky Colonel and a past member of the VFW, American Legion and Elks. Gene is survived by his loving wife, JoAnne Armstrong (nee Roberts); their 7 children, Terry Armstrong (Debby); Cheryl Ellis; Christy Crittenden; Shelley Felthouse (Brian); Jeff Armstrong, Susan Silbernagel (Scott); and Todd Armstrong (John); 9 beloved grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his dear sister, Libby Brosmore. Gene is preceded in death by his siblings, Cleo Shelton, Laverna Gibson and Robert Beach. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at STITH FUNERAL HOME, 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation at 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019