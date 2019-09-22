|
Alfred Binzer
Colerain Twp. - Alfred J. Binzer, beloved husband for 63 years of Rosemary (nee Herrmann) Binzer. Devoted father of Barb (John) Stehlin, Patty (Rick) Covey, Kathy (Sam) Guenther, David (Ann) Binzer, Carolyn (Ken) Peaslee and Michael (Lorinda) Binzer. Loving grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Raymond (Mary Carol) Binzer, Mary (late Charlie) Wenzel and Irene (late Bill) Heinzelman. Alfred passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Wednesday (Sept 25) from 9-10:30am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019