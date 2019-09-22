Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Church (White Oak)
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Binzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Binzer

Add a Memory
Alfred Binzer Obituary
Alfred Binzer

Colerain Twp. - Alfred J. Binzer, beloved husband for 63 years of Rosemary (nee Herrmann) Binzer. Devoted father of Barb (John) Stehlin, Patty (Rick) Covey, Kathy (Sam) Guenther, David (Ann) Binzer, Carolyn (Ken) Peaslee and Michael (Lorinda) Binzer. Loving grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Raymond (Mary Carol) Binzer, Mary (late Charlie) Wenzel and Irene (late Bill) Heinzelman. Alfred passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Wednesday (Sept 25) from 9-10:30am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now