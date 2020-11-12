Alfred Clayton Dowell



Alfred Clayton Dowell, 91, formerly of Grant County, passed away at Norton - Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, KY. Since his wife's passing, he made his home at Clearview Bedford Springs Health and Rehab Center. Born May 13, 1929 in the Elliston Community of Grant Co., he was the son of the late Edward and Edna Webster (Lambert) Dowell.



On May 11, 1952 Alfred was united in marriage to the former Ella Jean Spegal; she preceded him in death on February 21, 2016. He worked in Elsmere, KY in textile and clothing apparel for Palm Beach Industries. He was a motorcycle enthusiast; he loved working on automobiles and for 26 consecutive years, he and his late wife enjoyed camping in the Great Smoky Mountains. He proudly served and fought for his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. At an early age he made a profession of faith at Elliston Baptist Church where he continued his church membership.



He leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters: Kimberly Ann (Ricky) Minton of Williamstown, KY, Karen Lee (James) Pendergast of San Antonio, TX and two sons: Kenneth Ray (Debby) Dowell of Summit Station, PA and Kevin Clayton (Cathleen) Dowell of Elsmere, KY. Six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren also survive.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alfred's memory to Clearview Bedford Springs Health and Rehab in care of Stanley Funeral Homes P.O. Box 130 Williamstown, KY 41097









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store