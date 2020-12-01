Alfred ErnstLoveland - Alfred Louis beloved husband of the late Virginia F. Ernst (nee Schultz) and the late Martha R. Ernst (nee Schultz). Loving father of Susan (John) Robbins, Cheryl (Greg) Popolin, Jerry (Linda) Ernst, Joyce (Ron) Adkins, Dianne (Marshall) Patton, and Lori (Chuck) Linville. Beloved grandfather of twelve and great-grandfather of seventeen (fifteen girls and two boys). Dear brother of the late Joseph Jr., Ralph, John, and Paul Ernst. Alfred passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at age 99. Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:15 AM Friday, December 4th at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Sharonville (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner) 10980 Reading Rd. Sharonville, OH 45241. Mass of Christian Burial 12 Noon at Good Shepherd Church 8815 E. Kemper Rd Cincinnati, OH 45249. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.