1/
Alfred Ernst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred Ernst

Loveland - Alfred Louis beloved husband of the late Virginia F. Ernst (nee Schultz) and the late Martha R. Ernst (nee Schultz). Loving father of Susan (John) Robbins, Cheryl (Greg) Popolin, Jerry (Linda) Ernst, Joyce (Ron) Adkins, Dianne (Marshall) Patton, and Lori (Chuck) Linville. Beloved grandfather of twelve and great-grandfather of seventeen (fifteen girls and two boys). Dear brother of the late Joseph Jr., Ralph, John, and Paul Ernst. Alfred passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at age 99. Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:15 AM Friday, December 4th at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Sharonville (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner) 10980 Reading Rd. Sharonville, OH 45241. Mass of Christian Burial 12 Noon at Good Shepherd Church 8815 E. Kemper Rd Cincinnati, OH 45249. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
09:30 - 11:15 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 45241
513- 681-7526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville formerly Schmidt,Dhonau Kucner FH

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved