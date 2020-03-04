|
Alfred Porciello
Hebron - Alfred "Fred" Porciello, 72, of Hebron, was a proud Vietnam Veteran and Kentucky Colonel. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and was Italian through and through. He passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, March 2, 2020. Fred was married to Trish Porciello for 47 years, and together they had 3 children, Freddie and Patrick Porciello, and Christina Moore. He also has 9 grandchildren that he loved very much. His parents are both deceased along with his beloved sister, Valerie Iovine. He has 2 other sisters, Laurie and Joan, who he faithfully called every morning. Fred loved to do volunteer work with the Knights of Columbus, the Isiah House, the Sisters of Notre Dame, and the Mary Rose Mission, to name a few. He was much loved by family and friends and will be missed dearly. Visitation is on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow. Mass of Christian Burial is on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 9:00 AM in Sts. Boniface & James Church, 304 Oak St., Ludlow. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020