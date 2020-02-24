|
|
Alfred Stanley "Stan" Brockhaus, Jr.
Harrison - age 73, passed away on February 20, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Loving son of the late Alfred & Genevieve (nee Petersman) Brockhaus. Survived by former spouse & friend Julie Goldberg, special friends Steve Ginn & Steve (Kim) Hunt, & many other friends. Special thanks to his devoted caregiver & friend the past 2+ years Patty Martin & his guardians, Joe Herbers & Ed Rubeo with CASS. Stan owned & operated a successful westside drywall business, Brockhaus Enterprises, for over 35 years. He was very talented, custom building his own home & developing his subdivision. He made many friends over the years playing tennis at Westside/Western Racquet Club, golfing, & traveling. He generously offered his time & efforts to help his friends. He had an infectious smile & loved animals, flowers, plants & everything outdoors. Stan served his country in the United States Army.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29th from 10:30am to 12pm at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45211, with military honors at 11:30am. Lunch reception immediately afterwards. Private burial at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to SPCA Cincinnati, 11900 Conrey Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249 or , 644 Linn St, Ste 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.
www.neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020