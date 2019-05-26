|
Alice Aday
Colerain Township - Alice Aday (nee Fay). Beloved wife of the late Anthony Allen Aday, Sr. Dear mother of Anthony A.(Kelli) Aday, Jr. II, Angelia M. (Paul) Utrecht, Martin F. Aday and Dorothy R. (Dan) Aday. Cherished grandmother of Anthony Aday III, Adrian Aday, Alecia McCafferty, Morgan Rasmusson and Taylor Utrecht, Shelby Patrick, Alexandrea Aday and 16 great grandchildren. Devoted sister of Betty Lou Thompson, Martin Fay, Jr., Douglas Fay and the late Rosie Godsey. Passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. Age 75 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Tuesday May 28 from 5-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Road (45252) on Wednesday at 11:30 AM. Memorials may be directed to the or .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019