Alice Catherine Batsche, formerly of Elsmere, KY, passed away at the age of 90 on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Florence Park Care Center. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred Batsche (2013) and her parents, Sylvester and Laura York. Alice is Survived by her daughter Anita (Billy) Baxter, son Keith (Sabine) Batsche, as well as her granddaughter Phoebe Batsche; as well as nephew Eugene York. Alice was always engaged in the life of her children, church and local community. She was a member of Erlanger Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school. While spending their winters in Ft. Myers FL Alice and where members of the Gulf Coast Church of Christ. She was also a leader with the Girls Scouts of America, as well as a homeroom mom and past PTA president at Dorothy Howell Elementary. Alice went back to Hughes High School to finish her education, and in 1974, at the age of 45 she graduated the same year as her daughter. Alice was a former employee of Richter and Philips and Sears. After finishing Cosmetology School Alice worked at E-Jay Salon. She was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY with Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home after the visitation. Alice well be laid to rest alongside her husband Fred following the Funeral Service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY. Memorial contribution may be made to the , 644 Linn St, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online Condolences to www.linnemannfunralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019