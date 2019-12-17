Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
Alice (Heal) Ellis Obituary
Alice Ellis (nee Heal)

Harrison - Loving wife of the late Darrell Ellis. Beloved mother of Christina Bowman; & the late: Linda Mays, Betty Schwab, & Diane Bowles; grandmother of: Rhonda (Dave) Sanderson, Joe Hendel, Greg Schwab, Jimmy Mays, & Gabe Bowman; great grandmother of: David & Dylan Sanderson, & Desmond Schwab; siblings: Irene "Rene", Paul, & the late Joann. Visitation will be held Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm, at Brater-Winter Funeral Home. www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019
