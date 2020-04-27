Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Faye King

Add a Memory
Alice Faye King Obituary
Alice Faye King

Cincinnati - Alice Faye King (née Archer) Beloved wife of the late James Stewart King. Dear mother of Patti (John) Stoeppel and Sandy (Bill) Hickman. Loving grandmother of Katie (Matt) Praechter, Cody (Taryn) Stoeppel, Ben Stoeppel, Becca Stoeppel, Josh Hickman and great grandmother of Ruby and Jack Praechter. Devoted sister of Charlene Baker and the late Louella Lowery, James, Don and Troy Archer. Daughter of the late Dewey and Johnnie Pearl (nee Daniels) Archer; Passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. Age 77 years. Private funeral services will be held for immediate family only on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Memorial donations may be directed to 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -