Alice Gail Lawrence
Petersburg - Alice Gail Lawrence, 66, of Petersburg, KY, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born on November 3, 1953 in Frankfort, KY, she was the daughter of the late Gail and Joyce Lawrence. Alice enjoyed playing Bingo on Friday nights, reading, shopping, going out to eat and playing cards, especially Rummy. She was a fantastic cook and had been doing it all her life. In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her brothers: Billy Lawrence and Danny Lawrence; brother-in-law: Kenny Grimes and sisters: Charlene Lawrence and Darlene Lawrence. Alice is survived by her sons: Paul Fryar Jr. and Dr. Clifford Fryar; daughters: Jennifer (Glenn) Louden, Janie (Cecil) Dingess, Vanessa (Chris Murray) Fryar and Carly (Nathan Fairchild) Fryar; her twin brother: Allen (Carole) Lawrence; sisters: Sharon Lawrence, Sandra Grimes, Wilma Dews and Peggy Lawrence; grandchildren: Vinson, Dallas, Niki, Gregory, Allie, Riley, Haley, Presley and Aubrey and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 15 to May 17, 2020.