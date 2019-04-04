Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
Burial
Following Services
Goshen Christian Church Cemetery
Morning View - Alice Louise (Peebles) Glenn, age 68, of Morning View, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. She was born on February 7, 1951 the daughter of Calvin Jr. Peebles and Norma Woods. Alice was a homemaker and a lifetime member of Goshen Christian Church where she was the current song leader. Throughout her life she enjoyed consignment shopping, frequenting yard sales and cooking, but her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved family. She was known as a mother, friend and inspiration to all. Alice is preceded in death by her father, Calvin Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Kenny Glenn; children, Tammy Brown (Cliff), April Glenn (Jackie Mullin), Shelly Morgan (Matt) and Wayne Glenn (Samantha); mother, Norma Woods; siblings, Calvin Peebles (Dottie), Tommy Woods, Lisa Currier and Freddie Peebles; grandchildren, Jacob Brown, Autumn Halberstadt, Madeline Morgan, Connor Morgan, Kirby Detwiler, Kennedy Detwiler and Goldie Glenn. A visitation for Alice will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5PM until 8PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence. The Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019 beginning at 1PM, also at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at Goshen Christian Church Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to Goshen Christian Church, 1773 Bracht-Piner Rd., Morning View, KY 41063.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 4, 2019
