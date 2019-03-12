Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Mother of God Church
Covington, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Mother of God Church
Bellevue - Alice Ziegler Heath, 77, of Bellevue, passed away on March 9, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood, KY. Alice was a military wife for over 17 years, a homemaker, avid cat lover, quilter and a member of Mother of God Church in Covington. Alice was a member of several quilting guilds and a founding member of the Licking Valley Quilters, which started with eight members and has grown to over 100 members. She was also a contributing quilter for the award-winning "Steamboats a Coming" quilt from Cincinnati Tall Stacks 1988 Bicentennial. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bert) B. Heath. Alice is survived by her sister Helen (Larry) Faecher, daughters, Laura Agliata, Missy (Craig) Blair, and Robin (Jeff) Weldy, her grandchildren, James Beddie, Sarah (Pat) Cypher, Alex Cliff, Lila Weldy, Christina Campbell, Craig (Lisa) Blair III, Corey Blair, six great grandchildren, loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of lifelong friends. Visitation will be from 10:30 am to 11:45 am, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Mother of God Church in Covington. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 pm Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Mother of God Church. Memorials are suggested to the cat rescues of SAAP, 58 Martha Layne Collins Blvd., Cold Spring, KY 41076, or OAR, 5619 Orland Pl., Cincinnati, OH 45227, or the . Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019
