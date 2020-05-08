Alice J. Klopfstein
Harrison - (nee McCabe), beloved wife for 67 years of Frank Klopfstein. Loving mother of Mary Klopfstein, Robert "Frank" (late Suzanne) Klopfstein, Dennis (Luella) Klopfstein, Andrew (Mary) Klopfstein, Kerry (Lynn) Klopfstein and Terry (Laura) Klopfstein. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Vera Snider and Linda Benken. Visitation and Funeral Mass will be private. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati or Healthy Moms and Babies. neidhardminges.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.