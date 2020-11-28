Alice J. Spence
Loveland - Alice J. Spence. Beloved wife of the late Robert Spence. Loving mother of Kathy (Paul) Coleman and Candy (Mark) Anderkin. Proud grandmother of Paul (Elizabeth) Coleman, David (Jessica) Coleman, Ian (Samantha) Anderkin, and Sarah (Brian Brokaw) Anderkin. Great grandmother of Sophia, Owen and Jacob Coleman, Katie Price, Hazel Brokaw, and the late Cole Schafer. Sister of the late Robert (Elizabeth) Hurd. Dear aunt of Scott Hurd. Passed away November 23, 2020 at the age of 97. Services to be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
