Alice L. Sohngen
- - Alice L. (Nee: Klein) beloved wife of 67 years to Edwin Sohngen. Loving mother of Kathy (Ricardo) Fernandez, Lynn (John) Schueler, Bruce (Cindy) and Todd (Jill) Sohngen. Devoted grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of two. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on July 9, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Visitation will be Thurs. July 11th from 12:00 Noon until the time of funeral services 1:00 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. If so desired memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 633597, 45263-3597. www.radelfuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 10, 2019