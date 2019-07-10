Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Sohngen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice L. Sohngen

Add a Memory
Alice L. Sohngen Obituary
Alice L. Sohngen

- - Alice L. (Nee: Klein) beloved wife of 67 years to Edwin Sohngen. Loving mother of Kathy (Ricardo) Fernandez, Lynn (John) Schueler, Bruce (Cindy) and Todd (Jill) Sohngen. Devoted grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of two. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on July 9, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Visitation will be Thurs. July 11th from 12:00 Noon until the time of funeral services 1:00 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. If so desired memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 633597, 45263-3597. www.radelfuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now