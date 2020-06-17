Alice Ruth Scott
Burlington - Alice Ruth Scott, 92, passed away peacefully at her Burlington, KY residence on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born on April 1, 1928 to the late George Washington and Minnie Mae (Ryle) Eggleston. Alice Ruth was a devoted longtime member of Belleview Baptist Church. She had a love for music and served as the church pianist for many years. She was preceded in death by her dear husband Clifford Scott on January 23, 2020, and her sister Helen Fae Rouse. She is survived by her children Dale Scott (Bonita), John Scott (the late Karen), Nancy McVay (Mike), and Sue Meyers (Shannon), 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, brother-in-law Albert Rouse, and many cousins. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Belleview Baptist Church. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. Interment will be at Belleview Baptist Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to Belleview Baptist Church 6658 5th St. Burlington, KY 41005. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Burlington - Alice Ruth Scott, 92, passed away peacefully at her Burlington, KY residence on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born on April 1, 1928 to the late George Washington and Minnie Mae (Ryle) Eggleston. Alice Ruth was a devoted longtime member of Belleview Baptist Church. She had a love for music and served as the church pianist for many years. She was preceded in death by her dear husband Clifford Scott on January 23, 2020, and her sister Helen Fae Rouse. She is survived by her children Dale Scott (Bonita), John Scott (the late Karen), Nancy McVay (Mike), and Sue Meyers (Shannon), 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, brother-in-law Albert Rouse, and many cousins. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Belleview Baptist Church. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. Interment will be at Belleview Baptist Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to Belleview Baptist Church 6658 5th St. Burlington, KY 41005. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.