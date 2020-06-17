Alice Ruth Scott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Ruth Scott

Burlington - Alice Ruth Scott, 92, passed away peacefully at her Burlington, KY residence on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born on April 1, 1928 to the late George Washington and Minnie Mae (Ryle) Eggleston. Alice Ruth was a devoted longtime member of Belleview Baptist Church. She had a love for music and served as the church pianist for many years. She was preceded in death by her dear husband Clifford Scott on January 23, 2020, and her sister Helen Fae Rouse. She is survived by her children Dale Scott (Bonita), John Scott (the late Karen), Nancy McVay (Mike), and Sue Meyers (Shannon), 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, brother-in-law Albert Rouse, and many cousins. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Belleview Baptist Church. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. Interment will be at Belleview Baptist Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to Belleview Baptist Church 6658 5th St. Burlington, KY 41005. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved