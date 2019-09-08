Services
Cleves - Alice L. Sheldon (nee Rudisell), 91, Sept. 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis N. "Buddy" Sheldon, devoted mother of Michael Knight (Linda) & Allison Toler (Stephen), beloved daughter of the late Addie (nee Sebree) & John Rudisell, loving grandmother of Jeannie Beach (Joe), Michelle Hall (Chris), Deborah Day-Storms (Jeremy) & Joanna Lauer (Tony), 11 gr. grandchilden & 1 gr. gr. grandchild. Preceded in death by all 7 siblings. Visitation Tues., Sept. 10, 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM at the Tri County Assembly of God, 7350 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield, OH 45014. Interment following in Maple Grove Cemetery, Cleves. Memorials, if so desired, to the Tri County Assembly of God. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
