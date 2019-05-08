|
Alice Southwood
Newport - Alice Southwood, 59 of Newport, KY passed away on May 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by a Daughter, Callie Southwood; Son, Kyle Southwood; Parents, Earl and Dora Gross. Alice is survived by her Daughters, Dorina Riley and Nicole Southwood; Sisters, Jean Magness, Janice Freking, Earlean Johnson, Tina Gross, Sharon Spaulding, Pam Chester and Marti Forbes; Brothers, Willard Gross, John Gross, Earl Gross and Billy Gross; Grandchildren, Austin, Andora, Savannah, Clarissa, Kyhla, Melanie and Kyhle. A Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 10 am until the Service at 11 am. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 8 to May 9, 2019