Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Southwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Southwood

Obituary Condolences

Alice Southwood Obituary
Alice Southwood

Newport - Alice Southwood, 59 of Newport, KY passed away on May 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by a Daughter, Callie Southwood; Son, Kyle Southwood; Parents, Earl and Dora Gross. Alice is survived by her Daughters, Dorina Riley and Nicole Southwood; Sisters, Jean Magness, Janice Freking, Earlean Johnson, Tina Gross, Sharon Spaulding, Pam Chester and Marti Forbes; Brothers, Willard Gross, John Gross, Earl Gross and Billy Gross; Grandchildren, Austin, Andora, Savannah, Clarissa, Kyhla, Melanie and Kyhle. A Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 10 am until the Service at 11 am. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 8 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now