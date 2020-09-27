Alice Stevens Sparks
Ft Mitchell - Alice Stevens Sparks, 86, of Ft Mitchell, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati OH. She was well known in the Northern Kentucky Community for her educational advocacies, non-profit organizations, and politics. She will always be remembered for her generosity and the impact she made in politics, non-profit organizations, and most importantly, education at the state and national levels. Alice received an Honorary Doctorate in Education from NKU in 2018. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Sparks, brothers David and Michael Stevens, and grandson Alex Zdolshek. Survivors include her son John Sparks, daughter Sally (Dale) Zdolshek, brother Don (Wendy) Stevens, Nephews Adam, Tom and Scott Stevens, nieces Patty Ardery and Brenda Stevens, grandchildren Dana and Isabella Zdolshek. Also, surviving is her loving companion and dearest friend Frank Henn Sr. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, from 3pm to 7pm at Immanuel United Methodist Church 2551 Dixie Hwy, Lakeside Park, KY 41017. Funeral services will be held privately. Burial of cremains will be held at St John Cemetery in Ft Mitchell. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Alice to Bluegrass Care Navigators 51 Cavalier Blvd., Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042. Due to COVID restrictions and regulations, all guests must be equipped with their own face coverings as well as be prepared to wait patiently as a result of capacity restrictions. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com