Alice Wheeler
Bromley - Alice Mae Wheeler, 89, of Bromley, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. She sold shoes at Ideal Shoes in Covington for many years. Alice was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Bromley. She was the family historian and loved to talk about the past. Survivors include her nephew, David Wheeler of Ft. Thomas; niece, Connie (Ken) Clayton of Shawnee, KS; great-nephews, Matthew and Jeffrey Clayton of Los Angeles and sister, Rosemary Webster of Bromley. Alice was preceded in death by her brother, George Wheeler and sister, Audrey Wheeler. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 16, 2019