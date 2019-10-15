Services
Alicemae Shartle
Blue Ash - Devoted mother of Rosalind (Ken) Kassner and Kathleen Shartle. Loving grandmother of Todd (Jen) Kassner and Kristen (Joe) Staneck. Great-grandmother of Katrina Kassner, Madelyn Staneck and one on the way. Dear sister of Marguerita (Jack) Caldwell and James (Janice) Thompson. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Departed on October 12, 2019 at the age of 96. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18th from 1 pm until time of Funeral Service at 2 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sharonville Senior Citizens Club, C/O Sharonville Community Center, 10990 Thornview Dr. Cincinnati, OH 45241 or the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
