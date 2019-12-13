Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Resources
More Obituaries for Aline Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aline Hudson

Add a Memory
Aline Hudson Obituary
Aline Hudson

Erlanger - 96 of Erlanger, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She attended Community Family Church when she was able. Aline enjoyed flea marketing, dancing and her animals. She is survived by her children Charles A. Beavers (Linda), Bobby A. Beavers (Pat) and Tangy A. Pinkham (Charlie); grandchildren Dawn, Allura, Brandon, Erin, Jessie, Jon, Timmy, Michael, Jenna, Michelle, Suzie, Todd and Andy; numerous great grandchildren; many extended family members and friends. Aline is preceded in death by her first husband Hugh Beavers; second husband Leon Hudson; granddaughter Cherokee; children Jerry Beavers, Diane Maddox and Richard Beavers. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 11am until time of Funeral Service at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Aline will be truly missed by her family and friends. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -