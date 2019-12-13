|
|
Aline Hudson
Erlanger - 96 of Erlanger, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She attended Community Family Church when she was able. Aline enjoyed flea marketing, dancing and her animals. She is survived by her children Charles A. Beavers (Linda), Bobby A. Beavers (Pat) and Tangy A. Pinkham (Charlie); grandchildren Dawn, Allura, Brandon, Erin, Jessie, Jon, Timmy, Michael, Jenna, Michelle, Suzie, Todd and Andy; numerous great grandchildren; many extended family members and friends. Aline is preceded in death by her first husband Hugh Beavers; second husband Leon Hudson; granddaughter Cherokee; children Jerry Beavers, Diane Maddox and Richard Beavers. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 11am until time of Funeral Service at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Aline will be truly missed by her family and friends. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, 2019