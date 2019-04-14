|
Alissa Hartmann
Milford - Alissa Anne Hartmann beloved daughter of Dennis P. Hartmann; loving sister of Jessica (Joshua) Sankal; devoted aunt to Tatum, Quinn and Ruby Sankal. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janet C. (nee Hornback) Hartmann. Went home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2019. Age 45. Residence Milford. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM on Monday April 15, 2019 at St Andrew Church, 552 Main St., Milford, OH. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Montgomery, OH. If desired, memorial contributions may be directed to PRISMS at prisms.org or St Andrew Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019