Allan Benzing
1944 - 2020
Allan Benzing

New Richmond - Allan Benzing, 76, died peacefully at his home in New Richmond, Ohio on October 21, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.

At the family's request, no service will be held.

Allan was born June 25, 1944, to Charles and Frieda (Duesing) Benzing. He worked for many years at Duke Energy. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Veronica, his daughters Jennifer (Scott) McQuinn, and Jenn (Corey) Salyer, his sons Jeffrey, Keith (Canda), and Tom (Christy) Reynolds, his sisters Sandra (Michael-d) Kelley and Annette (Gary) Vymazel, his grandchildren Corey, Brandon, Lincoln, Lily, Ellie, Gus, Posy, Billie, and June.

He was preceded in death by his Father Charles and his Mother Frieda.

Donations in his memory may be sent to the Parkinson's Research Foundation or the church of your choice.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
