|
|
Allan L. Goodale
Cincinnati - beloved husband of Carol "Kari" Goodale, loving father of Eric (Delia)and Terance (Rebecca) Goodale and Charlane (Michael) Frazier and step-father of Anthony Back, numerous grandchildren, beloved son of Juanita Goodale and Elmo (Judy) Goodale and son-in-law of Shirley Epling, dear brother of Debbie (Brian) Brunck, Darlene Hum, Dawn Goodale, Elana (Erik)Heinonen and Paul (Charlie Moore) Goodale and brother-in-law of Robert (Robin) Epling and Kenneth (Genia) Epling. Passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, April 22nd at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 6PM until time of memorial service at 7PM. Memorials may be made to the . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 17, 2019