1/1
Dr. Allan T. Rison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Allan T. Rison

Covington - Passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 69. Dr. Rison served as a family practice physician and pain management specialist in the area for over 30 years. He was a graduate of Holmes High School where he later volunteered much of his time as a team physician. Allan was also a UK graduate and a big fan of their basketball team. He touched many lives during his years as a physician. He is survived by his sons, Ian (Lora) Rison, Hudson (Susan) Rison, Ryan (Allison) Rison; mother, Dorothy Rison; grandchildren, Quinn and Ella. Allan was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Michel Rison (nee Scroggins); father, Marion Rison; and sister, Faye Britsch. A private ceremony will be held for the family. If desired, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Please leave condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved