Allen C. Myers



Oakley, Ohio - age 87, born September 25, 1933 passed Friday October 16, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash. He is survived by sister Geraldine Myers. Beloved uncle to Pamela Guest (Troy, Missouri) and Paula Bolan (Muncie, IN). Grand uncle to Andrew (Susan) Guest (Hamilton, OH) and Jacklyn Bolan (Muncie, IN). Allen was the beloved son of the late Robert and Ruth L. Wischmeyer-Myers and brother of the late Bobby Myers. Allen served in Korea as P.F.C in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960. Allen was a longtime resident of Oakley. Allen's family wishes to thank Brian Fawick and his family and friends Al Reinert and Margaret Helmbold for their love and support. Friends may call at 2961 Madison Rd., Oakley, Ohio 45209, Saturday October 24, 2020 from 11:00am until time of service 12 noon. Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery. Tredway-Pollitt-Staver Funeral Home serving the family.









