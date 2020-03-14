|
Allen D. Wondrely
Ft. Mitchell - Allen D. Wondrely, 75, of Ft. Mitchell, KY, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Alois Alzheimer Center in Cincinnati, OH. Mr. Wondrely was a Marketing Manager for the Drees Co. for 30yrs upon retiring. He was a graduate of Dixie Heights High School and later received his Bachelor Degree from Western and his M. Ed from Xavier University. He was a Teacher, College Administrator at NKU, and member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Allen's greatest joy and priority in life was his family. Allen was caring and nurturing to his friends and family, especially in their times of need. His faith was important to him as he was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Church where he was a Lector, Eucharist Minister and served on the Board for Blessed Sacrament Schools and the Diocesan School Board along with being a member & former President of St. Vincent De Paul Society at Blessed Sacrament. He was an avid golfer, loved to garden and was always happiest when he was on the dance floor. Allen was the unofficial social director for his longtime teacher friends from Turkeyfoot Middle School. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Wondrely in 2004 and sister, Dalene. Allen is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Patricia (nee: Seelie) Wondrely and their two sons, Michael and Jeffrey Wondrely. He also leaves behind his brother, Rick, sister, Betty Lou and brother, Ron along with many beloved extended family. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at Blessed Sacrament Church with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 7pm. Burial of Ashes will be at a later date at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Beth Wondrely "Love Life" Award c/o Beechwood High School. Online condolences can be sent to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
May he forever dance with the angels.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020