Allen Kent Robinson
Dry Ridge - Allen Kent Robinson, 66, of Dry Ridge and formerly Hebron passed away Saturday October 10, 2020. Kent was born on March 14, 1954 in Covington, KY to Billie and Lola Robinson. Kent was a retired concrete finisher for Lawrence Construction Co., Walton, KY and he loved Thoroughbred Horse Racing, Turfway Park and casinos. Kent was preceded in death by his parents, Billie and Lola (Miller) Robinson and a sister, Billie Gail Montgomery. Survivors include his daughters, Michelle (Billy) Nichelson, Shanna Robinson, Lara Robinson and Kathy (Jimmy) Clary; sister, Kay (Timothy) Adams; brothers, Victor (Denise) Robinson, Michael (Susan) Robinson and Kenneth Robinson; 19 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday, October 17th at the MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON. Funeral Services will be Private. Interment will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com