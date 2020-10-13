1/1
Allen Kent Robinson
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen Kent Robinson

Dry Ridge - Allen Kent Robinson, 66, of Dry Ridge and formerly Hebron passed away Saturday October 10, 2020. Kent was born on March 14, 1954 in Covington, KY to Billie and Lola Robinson. Kent was a retired concrete finisher for Lawrence Construction Co., Walton, KY and he loved Thoroughbred Horse Racing, Turfway Park and casinos. Kent was preceded in death by his parents, Billie and Lola (Miller) Robinson and a sister, Billie Gail Montgomery. Survivors include his daughters, Michelle (Billy) Nichelson, Shanna Robinson, Lara Robinson and Kathy (Jimmy) Clary; sister, Kay (Timothy) Adams; brothers, Victor (Denise) Robinson, Michael (Susan) Robinson and Kenneth Robinson; 19 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday, October 17th at the MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON. Funeral Services will be Private. Interment will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 431-1718
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved