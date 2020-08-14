1/
Allen L. Miller
Allen L. Miller

Allen L. Miller beloved husband of Johanna R. Miller (nee Doller) married for 68 years, devoted father of Steve (Kate Burton) Miller, Tim (Shelly) Miller, Tom (Judy) Miller, Mary Jo (Gene Rogers) Strassel, and the late Sue Sutter, brother of the late Jean Randolph, also survived by 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and the late Isaac Hauke. Died Aug. 14, 2020 at age 89. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp. on Tues. Aug. 18, at 10:30 AM. Due to Covid 19 the Visitation will be Private. Al was the owner of A. L. Miller Plumbing Co. for over 50 years and proud owner of Clermont Springs Deli since 1980. Al was a member of the Monsignor Gerdes Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post of Harrison, OH, and during the Korean War he was in the US Air Force, and a member of the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Association, Georgetown, OH. Al and Johanna were both avid Cincinnati Reds Fans. Memorials to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church or Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund or Make-A-Wish Foundation. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
