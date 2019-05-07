Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Allen Wayne Rogers Obituary
Allen Wayne Rogers

Fort Thomas - Allen Wayne Rogers, 70, of Fort Thomas, passed away on May 4th, 2019 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was a courier with Northern Kentucky Water Dept. before his retirement. He loved to spend time with his family and friends. Wayne never met a stranger. He was blessed to have had a successful kidney transplant which gave him over 3 more years to spend with family and friends. When Wayne wasn't volunteering at the Newport Library he was in the kitchen where he loved to cook. He always had a love for animals and nature. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin P. and Wilma L. Rogers. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda Rogers, daughter, Tracy L. (Jason) Hollan, sons, Kevin J. (Mary) Rogers, Gregory M. (Jenna) Rogers, grandchildren, Jansen and Merrick Hollan, sisters, Yvonne Cahill and Pamela Hellard. Visitation 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, (427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave.) Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Funeral Ceremony will be held at 2:00 pm. Entombment will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Life Center Organ Donor Network 615 Elsinore Place, Suite 400 Cincinnati, OH 45202. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 7, 2019
