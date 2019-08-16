|
Allen Weber
Newport - Allen Weber, 97, went to be with our Lord on August 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Loureena (Rita) Weber. Our family values came from our two grandparents. They enriched our lives for the many years we had with them. Our grandparents lead by example. They taught us love, compassion, faith and service to others. What a blessing they were to us! Allen Weber has donated his body to the University of Cincinnati. A celebration of life for family will be held at a later date. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport serving the family
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 16, 2019