Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Weber

Add a Memory
Allen Weber Obituary
Allen Weber

Newport - Allen Weber, 97, went to be with our Lord on August 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Loureena (Rita) Weber. Our family values came from our two grandparents. They enriched our lives for the many years we had with them. Our grandparents lead by example. They taught us love, compassion, faith and service to others. What a blessing they were to us! Allen Weber has donated his body to the University of Cincinnati. A celebration of life for family will be held at a later date. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport serving the family
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now