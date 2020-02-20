Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allie Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allie Crawford Baker

Add a Memory
Allie Crawford Baker Obituary
Allie Crawford Baker

Walton - Allie Crawford Baker, 91, of Walton, KY passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence. Allie was born in Leslie County, KY on February 1, 1929 to the late Harry and Myrtle Crawford. During her life, Allie attended Walton United Methodist Church and worked as a seamstress for McAlpins and J.C. Penny. She was preceded in death by her husband Foister Baker in 1968. She is survived by her children Danny Baker, Linda Peebles, Kathy Groneman (Mark), and Sandy Davis (Art), honorary son Richard Roberts, grandchildren: Sarah, Lindsey, Travis, Jarrod, Danny Jr., Katelyn, Aaron, and Ethan, great grandchildren: Evan Brandon, Damon, and Isaac, sisters-in-law Kathlyn Baker, Lorene Crawford, and Roeann Crawford, and brothers-in-law Howard Spurlock and Kenneth Baker. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. The funeral service will immediately follow. Interment will be at Big Bone Baptist Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to the 644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203-1742. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -