Allie Crawford Baker
Walton - Allie Crawford Baker, 91, of Walton, KY passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence. Allie was born in Leslie County, KY on February 1, 1929 to the late Harry and Myrtle Crawford. During her life, Allie attended Walton United Methodist Church and worked as a seamstress for McAlpins and J.C. Penny. She was preceded in death by her husband Foister Baker in 1968. She is survived by her children Danny Baker, Linda Peebles, Kathy Groneman (Mark), and Sandy Davis (Art), honorary son Richard Roberts, grandchildren: Sarah, Lindsey, Travis, Jarrod, Danny Jr., Katelyn, Aaron, and Ethan, great grandchildren: Evan Brandon, Damon, and Isaac, sisters-in-law Kathlyn Baker, Lorene Crawford, and Roeann Crawford, and brothers-in-law Howard Spurlock and Kenneth Baker. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. The funeral service will immediately follow. Interment will be at Big Bone Baptist Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to the 644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203-1742. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020