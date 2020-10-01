Allison Killoran
Burlington - Allison A. Killoran, 59, of Burlington, KY passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. Allison was born December 8, 1960 in Moorehead, MN to the late Clayton and Lorraine Walhalm. Allison was raised in North Dakota before moving with her family to Northern Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents: Clayton and Lorraine Walhalm, her siblings: Elaine, Janice, Carol, and Brian, and her daughter: Erin. Allison is survived by her loving husband: Owen "Kevin" Killoran, her son: Luke (Laura) Killoran, her granddaughter: Macie, her siblings: Jeff, Sharon, Mary, Jerrilynn, Linda, and Pat, and numerous niece, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, and great-great nephews and friends. A memorial visitation will be held for Allie on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 11am to 12pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A memorial service will be held following the visitation at 12pm at the Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
.