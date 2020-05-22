Allison Rednour



Mason - Allison Lynn Rednour age 35, died surrounded by her loving family Sunday, May 3rd, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Allison graduated from Bowling Green State University in 2006 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the College of Arts and Sciences. After college, she moved to Baltimore MD to work in a ceramics studio and a local bakery, where she was the bakery manager and created sculptural wedding cakes. After moving back to Cincinnati in 2013, she continued to create beautiful cakes. In 2015 she decided to pursue a master's degree. Allison graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 2017 with a Master of Design degree from the College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning (DAAP). She recently started working with a new company as a UX Researcher when she became ill. Allison is survived by her parents, Tom and Bonnie Rednour; her sister Stephanie Rednour; her sister Karen Kasper, brother-in-law Jon Kasper, and two nephews, Colin and Reid Kasper; her boyfriend Scott Cisco; and many caring friends. Allison was the most considerate and kind person any of us have ever known and naturally gained many life-long friends. Allison was well respected and valued by her coworkers. Allison will forever be deeply missed by her family. Allison also leaves a void in all of the lives she touched, but we were all enriched by her presence and kindness. A memorial fund in her name is being developed at the Bowling Green State University, School of Arts for Ceramics. In these difficult times, we hope to announce a memorial get together for Allison's family, friends and coworkers, in the coming months when it is safer.









