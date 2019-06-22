Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Schutte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma C. Schutte

Obituary Condolences

Alma C. Schutte Obituary
Alma C. Schutte

- - Alma C. beloved wife of the late Robert Schutte. Loving mother of Lon (Michelle) Schutte, Candice (the late John) Scherz and Joy (Dave) Ashcraft. Devoted grandmother of Courtney (Jack) Ramage, Kaitlin, Haileigh, Cassidy and Shelby Ashcraft. Cherished great-grandmother of Jackson Ramage. Adorning four legged friend "Chips". Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on June 19, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Visitation will be Tues. June 25th from 11:00 A.M. until the time of funeral service 1:00 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. Thank you to all the amazing people at Crossroads Hospice for taking such great care of our mom and grandma. If so desired memorials may be made to Save The Animals Foundation, 4011 Red Bank Road, 45227. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now