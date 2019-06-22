|
Alma C. Schutte
- - Alma C. beloved wife of the late Robert Schutte. Loving mother of Lon (Michelle) Schutte, Candice (the late John) Scherz and Joy (Dave) Ashcraft. Devoted grandmother of Courtney (Jack) Ramage, Kaitlin, Haileigh, Cassidy and Shelby Ashcraft. Cherished great-grandmother of Jackson Ramage. Adorning four legged friend "Chips". Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on June 19, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Visitation will be Tues. June 25th from 11:00 A.M. until the time of funeral service 1:00 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. Thank you to all the amazing people at Crossroads Hospice for taking such great care of our mom and grandma. If so desired memorials may be made to Save The Animals Foundation, 4011 Red Bank Road, 45227. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 22, 2019