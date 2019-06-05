|
Alma Cahill (nee Keilholz)
Cincinnati - beloved wife of the late Charles R. Cahill Sr., loving mother of Charles R. (Marilyn) Cahill Jr., Peggy (Kwan) Wong, Kathy (Bruce) Brissie and Dennis (Cindy) Cahill, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 16, sister of Bill Keilholz and the late John Keilholz, Margaret Ann Hessler, Dottie Berkemeyer and Marie Kort. Alma passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the age of 96. Visitation at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Road, 45231 on Thursday, June 6 from 11 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Donations may be made to . Condolence's at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 5, 2019