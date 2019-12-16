|
Alma Eleanor Menkedick
Cold Spring - Alma Eleanor Menkedick, age 85 of Cold Spring Kentucky passed away on December 13, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, Edgewood Ky surrounded by members of her loving family. She was a lifetime resident of Cold Spring Kentucky. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Homemaker. She was a member of Saint Joseph Church, Cold Spring. She was born March 12, 1934 to Charles C. Goetz and Freda Steffen Goetz. She was one of six children. She graduated from Academy Notre Dame of Providence. On January 3, 1953 she married Robert L Menkedick. She was a dedicated wife to Bob, for 62 years, who preceded her death in 2013. He was the love of her life. They together raised two sons and were all avid baseball fans. She was an excellent homemaker and centered her life on caring for her family. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and was a scholar scrabble player. Alma dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her. Alma is survived by her loving family Robert (Debbi) L. Menkedick and Kevin (Sandra) Menkedick. She is survived by grandchildren: Kevin, Krista, Robert and Jessica. Great Grandchildren: Kyler, Noah, Taelyn, Louis, Sadie, Easton, Parker and Logan. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 8:30 am-10:00 am at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue, Ft. Thomas KY. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday at 10:30 am at Saint Joseph Church, Cold Spring KY. Burial at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Cold Spring, KY. Memorials are requested to Saint Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY. 41017. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com The family thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and support during this difficult time and appreciate you being part of the celebration to honor their Mother's life.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019