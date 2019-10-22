Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Mount Notre Dame Health Center
699 E. Columbia Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Mount Notre Dame Health Center
699 E. Columbia Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma SNDdeN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Alma Grollig SNDdeN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Alma Grollig SNDdeN Obituary
Sister Alma Grollig, SNDdeN

Cincinnati - Sister Alma Grollig, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, entered into eternal life on Sunday, October 20 at the age of 87 years. Sister was a teacher in both elementary and secondary schools, served as a dietician, Archives Assistant and was a member of the Transition Team for the Mount Notre Dame Health Center. One of her "unofficial ministries" was membership in the group the Holy Fools: a clown ministry group that donned their makeup and colorful costumes and brought laughter, joy and the gift of touch to patients of area hospitals and nursing homes. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Mount Notre Dame Health Center. 699 E. Columbia Avenue, Cincinnati 45215 on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 3 PM. Visitation will be from 1:30-2:45 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. (Complete obituary may be found at www.springgrove.org)
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.