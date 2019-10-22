|
Sister Alma Grollig, SNDdeN
Cincinnati - Sister Alma Grollig, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, entered into eternal life on Sunday, October 20 at the age of 87 years. Sister was a teacher in both elementary and secondary schools, served as a dietician, Archives Assistant and was a member of the Transition Team for the Mount Notre Dame Health Center. One of her "unofficial ministries" was membership in the group the Holy Fools: a clown ministry group that donned their makeup and colorful costumes and brought laughter, joy and the gift of touch to patients of area hospitals and nursing homes. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Mount Notre Dame Health Center. 699 E. Columbia Avenue, Cincinnati 45215 on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 3 PM. Visitation will be from 1:30-2:45 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. (Complete obituary may be found at www.springgrove.org)
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019