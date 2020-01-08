Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Neiheisel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Neiheisel

Add a Memory
Alma Neiheisel Obituary
Alma Neiheisel

Cincinnati - Neiheisel, Alma (nee Hilbert), devoted wife of the late Robert Neiheisel, loving mother of Diane (Carl) Armbruster, cherished grandmother of Lynn (Tim) Rhoads, Lori (Doug) Rolfes, Michael (Heather) Armbruster, great grandmother of Joshua, Jacob, Abigail Rhoads, Jenna, Eric, Kayla Rolfes, Hogan, Nolan, and Regan Armbruster. Preceded in death by 2 brothers and 5 sisters. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Died peacefully January 7, 2020 in her 99th year. Visitation Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Martin of Tours, 3720 St. Martin Place, Cincinnati, OH 45211, from 10 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Donations may be made to St. Rita School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -