Alma Panzeca
Colerain Twp. - Alma J. Panzeca (nee Meadows), beloved wife of the late Jerome Panzeca. Devoted mother of Terri (Steve) Niehaus, Sandy (Gerry) Procter, Debra Smith, Mike Panzeca and the late Pamela Hardy. Loving grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 11. Alma passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the age of 84. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (Sept 5) from 6-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (Sept 6) at St. Ann Church at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ann Church. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019