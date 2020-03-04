|
Alma Uetricht
Cincinnati - Alma Katherine Uetricht nee Muhlenhard - beloved Wife of William Uetricht for 57 years, devoted Mother of Marlyn (Joseph) Stekli, Susan Hasken, the late Patricia (Arthur) Hupp, the late Robyn Uetricht, and Bill (Beverly) Uetricht; loving Mother-in-law of Maria Hupp; dear Grandmother of Joseph Stekli, Justin Stekli, Michael Hasken Jr., Nicholas Hupp, Jenna Hupp, Micah Uetricht, and Jacob Uetricht; cherished Great-Grandmother of Kayden, Rylee, Jackson, Asher, Zachary, Brayden, Addyson, Annie, and Liam; and many nieces and nephews - Passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Age 96. Alma was a gifted seamstress and quilter. She was deeply involved in her Church; first at Trinity Lutheran Church, where Alma served as the first woman president of the congregation; and later at Lord of Life Lutheran Church. Alma touched so many lives and will be missed by all who knew her. A Visitation will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 6329 Tylersville Rd, West Chester Township, OH 45069, Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Lord of Life Lutheran Church or Hospice of Middletown. To share condolences visit www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020