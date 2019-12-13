|
|
Almeda Hedrick
North Bend - Almeda Hedrick (nee Manning), 87, Dec. 13, 2019, North Bend. Loving wife of the late Ernest Hedrick, devoted mother of Brenda Heckman (David), Ronald Dailey (Susan), Steve Dailey (Sandy), Daryl Dailey (Rhonda), Ernie Hedrick (Missy) & Penny Hedrick (Nicci), loving grandmother of 13, gr. grandmother of 25, beloved daughter of the late Rose (nee Moses) & Roscoe Manning, dear sister of Juanita Hoffman, Ofie Knose, Roscoe Manning, Gary Manning, Paul Manning, the late Mae Bruner, Onedia Morrison, Mary Hancock, William Harold Manning, Earl Manning & Coy Manning, also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visitation Mon., Dec. 16, 5-8 PM where the funeral service will be held Tue., Dec. 17 at 10 AM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019