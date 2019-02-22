|
|
Alpha "Edna" Watson Dobbs
California - Alpha "Edna" Watson Dobbs (nee Massengale), age 86, of California, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Edna was a proud member of Carthage United Methodist Church for 57 years. She loved God, her family and friends dearly. She also loved quilting and gardening. Edna was preceded in death by: her husband of 30 years, E.B. Watson in 1989; her second husband of 9 years, Elbert Dobbs in 2010; siblings, Elizabeth Massengale, Dorothy Cooper, Ray and Arlie Massengale, Clarence Massingale and Emma Watson; step-children, Brenda McFerron, Danny and Jimmie Dobbs. She is survived by: her children, William, Gary, and Kathy Watson, Donna (Bill) Ruef and Wanda (Chris) Newman; step-children, Sarah (Paul) Cazee and Sandra (Larry) Pridemore, Patricia Gregory; sisters, Fay Watson and Virginia Lee; 6 grandchildren, Teresa (David) Erxleben, William (Crystal) Watson, Rebecca Watson, Aaron Newman, Charlie Watson, and Adam Newman; 9 great-grandchildren, Kathy Dancer, David, Ashly and Jacob Erxleben, Alexis Langland, Autumn, Faith, Ethan and Joshua Watson; 3 nephews who were like sons to her: David (Debra), Bobby (Cindy) and Steve (Devona) Watson and numerous other nieces and nephews; also survived by a host of relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 4pm to 7pm. A second Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24th at the Carthage United Methodist Church from 1pm until the time of Funeral Service at 2pm. Interment will follow in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019