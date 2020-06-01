ALPHA MAE DWYER
Florence - Alpha Mae Dwyer, 93, of Florence, KY, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born on September 3, 1926 in Mason, KY to the late Addy and Arch Roland. Alpha was a Gold Star Mother, she lost her son Michael during the Vietnam War. She worked as a beautician for 20 years, owning her own beauty shops. Alpha was a United Christian Volunteer, logging thousands of hours of volunteer work over the years. She also loved to play bingo. In addition to her parents, Alpha was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 30 years: Joseph Dwyer; son: Michael Dwyer and daughters: Patty Dwyer-Velasquez and Debbie Dwyer. Alpha is survived by her son: Richard (Marites) Dwyer; grandchildren: Michael, Robert and Priscilla and 7 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. (Noon) until the Funeral Service at 1:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery. While attending the visitation and service we urge everyone to wear masks if possible. Please expect longer than normal wait times as temperatures must be taken at the door. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.