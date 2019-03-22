Services
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
Graveside service
Following Services
Butler Cemetery
Butler - Alta Fern Belew passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 20, 2019 at Brookdale Kenwood in Cincinnati. Alta was born in Southgate KY in 1928 to Clifford and Mayme Haubner. She moved to the family farm near Butler KY in 1937. She was married to Hilton Belew who passed in August of 2018, after 71 years of marriage. Alta played the piano at the United Methodist and Flour Creek Church's for decades and more recently was a member of Plum Creek Christian Church. She retired from the IRS with many commendations. Alta was a generous and kind person through good times and bad. She was a loving wife and mother with a joyful heart. She loved her family very much. Survivors include children, Gary (Gina) Belew, Steve (Kathy) Belew, Cindy Belew grandchildren Holly (Dave) Hall, Stephanie (Jason) Karasek, Sean (Alison) Belew, Amanda (Daniel) Belew, Jennifer (Aaron) Ackerman. Great grandchildren, Joseph Hall, Elizabeth Hall, Logan Karasek, Jacob Karasek, Olivia George. Visitation will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 12-2 P.M at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 2 P.M. also at the funeral home. There will be a graveside service following at the Butler Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to , Kaden Tower 6100 Dutchmans lane, Suite 401, Louisville, Kentucky, 40205.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2019
