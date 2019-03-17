|
|
Alta Mae Johnston
Butler - Alta Mae Johnston (88) of Falmouth, KY, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas. Alta was born in Pendleton County, KY on January 30, 1931, daughter of the late Edward Percy and Lillie Dunaway Fryer. In addition to her parents, Alta is preceded in death by her twin sister Alma Faye Flairty, and brothers Donald and Preston Fryer. Alta is survived by her husband Howard Johnston, daughters Connie Mann, Carolee (Peter) Papouras, son William (Teresa) Johnston, grandchildren Jennifer Johnston Pierce, Jason and Justin Mann, B.J. Griffin, Grant Griffin and Alison Griffin Witajewski, great grandchildren Tera and Drake Pierce, Sophia, Porter and Emmitt Mann, Macy, Tanner, Riley, Logan, James and Mollie Rebecca Griffin, Jaxon and Carson Witajewski. Visitation will be held from 11-2 pm Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm also at the funeral home. Alta's final resting place will be in the Butler Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, are suggested to 1st Baptist Church, 402 Beech St, Falmouth, KY 41040 or the Pendleton County Historical and Genealogy Society, P.O. Box 130, Falmouth, KY 41040.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019